CM lauds Rangers role in maintaining govt writ in GB

Staff Reporter

Gilgit

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman here Thursday lauded the role of Pakistan Rangers in maintaining public order and Government writ in the province. “The National Action Plan (NAP) benefited the Giligit the most,” he said this while talking to Director General Rangers Punjab, Major Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat.

Pakistan Rangers and Police deserved to be complimented for their services in the maintenance of peace and harmony in GB, he said. The NAP has provided a platform to security forces to take decisions viz-a-viz law and order and its implementation in letter and spirit as result of which peace was restored in GB. The Rangers’ role in GB remained impartial and undisputed, he said.

The CM said the provincial government provided training to the police through Pakistan Army jawans which enhanced their capacity building to meet any eventuality. The GB police force has been equipped with latest machine and gadgets and induction were made in the force purely on merit. Special protection unit was established wherein induction was made through army to ensure merit and transparency.

Safe City project has been established in Gilgit for ensuring security as CCTV cameras have been installed at all the sensitive points in the province. To control, the menace of crimes in the district, the police force was being strengthened and modernized.