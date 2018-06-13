CM lauds health sector up-gradation in KP

Peshawar

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Dost Muhammad has said that the health sector upgradation in the province revolutionized the healthcare improvement. He said the reforms supported by incentives to the doctors and staff enhanced their motivational level bringing dynamism to the institution, admitting that regulatory framework is key to quality services in the health sector.

He was presiding over a high level meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and Head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed and others attended. Secretary Health Abid Majeed briefed the Chief Minister about the health sector reforms and initiatives for the efficient health delivery in all public sector institutions. The Chief Minister directed for the efficient utilization of resources in all sectors and noted that health sector is one of the key areas needing investment and that investment is the actual saving that maximizes productivity.

Dost Muhammad said that population explosion and the less focus on the breast feeding are the two threatening areas harmful to the national growth. Both areas needed attention and the health sector and called for creating awareness.

He stressed for implementation strategies with more focus on prevention of diseases of different nature. The society needed to be sensitized towards health related issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Caretaker Chief Minister said investment in health is understandably one of the best investments in a society.

“We have to go for out of the box solution in the health sector that included dealing and preventing different kind of diseases in the province included the creation of awareness that will ease out the work considerably in the health sector in the province.”—APP