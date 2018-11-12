CM laid foundation of prosperous Punjab

Staff Reporter

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Waseem Akhtar has said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has laid the foundation of prosperity and development of the province. In his statement he said that Political opponents are engaged in baseless propaganda against CM Punjab, by having a wrong assessment of his political acumen, vision and leadership, but they will never be succeeded in their nefarious designs.

Waseem Akhtar said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s last three month performance clearly shows that he is a successful Chief Minister and a competent administrator, who has won the hearts of the people by dint of his hard work and nobility.

