Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said that the government and people are jointly struggling to prevent spread of coronavirus in the province. Talking to a suspected coronavirus patient in quarantine center Dera Ismail Khan via Video call from Peshawar, he said government is committed to defeat this fatal disease.

The patient expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for them in the quarantine center D.I.Khan..