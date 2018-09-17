CM KP inaugurates Swat Motorway Tunnel

PESHAWAR : The chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mehmood Khan inaugurated Swat motorway tunnel on Monday and opened for traffic.

The chief minister also visited the tunnel and reviewed the ongoing development projects and lauded the workers’ performance.

Talking on the occasion, he said that the project will be completed soon and will play role in the uplift the of the area. “After the completion of the project Malakand division will become the hub of the tourism and will also provide vast opportunities of employment for the area people,” he hoped .The FWO officials briefed the CM over the project while general operation commander major general Khalis Saeed was also present on the occasion.

