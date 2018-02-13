CM Khattak opens first ever zoo in Peshawar

PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Monday inaugurated the long awaited project of establishing first ever Zoo in provincial capital.

The project took two years to complete and would be featuring an aviary and cages of wild animals including lions, monkeys and many other species. The zoo is spread over an area of 24 acres and situated in Rahatabad area.

The idea of setting up a zoo in Peshawar was first floated during the previous government, when a group of students of a private school system had collected signatures of many citizens and appealed the then chief minister KP Amir Haider Hoti to announce construction of a zoo here.

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) offered to provide a land in Regi Lalma for Rs240 million, which was beyond the allocated funds for the zoo. Later the authority suggested Dheri Zardad as project site, along the Nowshera-Charsadda Motorway but it was also dropped as it was not easily accessible.

In November 2016, the PTI government approved and allocated 24 acres land near PFI here near University of Peshawar for the project and completed in two years.

