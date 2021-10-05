CM Jam Kamal asked to resign till 5pm today

Staff reporter Quetta

The ongoing political crisis in Balochistan has been arisen as a group of the Balochistan Awami Party s (BAP) disgruntled members and some from its coalition partners in the provincial government on Tuesday gave Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal a deadline of 5pm today (Wednesday) to resign from his post.

The angry members of the Balochistan Assembly, including provincial ministers, held a joint press conference.

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi from among the disgruntled members said during a conference that 11 BAP members and some from other parties in the province coalition government had expressed a lack of confidence in the chief minister. “The reason for this lack of confidence is the growing unrest in the province,” he added.

Buledi said CM Jam Kamal had earlier been given two weeks to resign as the chief minister, “but instead of resigning, he tried to give an impression in his social media posts that there were differences among us.

Now the chief minister should end his stubbornness and resign from his post not wasting any more time.”

Provincial Minister Asad Baloch said that the Chief Minister has not fulfilled his promises to his allies.

Problems are increasing day by day in Balochistan. Confidence is gone, they are given time till tomorrow evening, if he does not resign till tomorrow, then we will consider other options including no-confidence motion.

On the occasion Balochistan MPA Naseebullah Murree also reiterated the demand for Alyani’s resignation.

“The chief minister is requested to have mercy on the party and the province and resign,” he said.

Naseebullah Murree hoped that the next chief minister will also be from the BAP.