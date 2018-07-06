CM issues directions to deal with possible flood, rains

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari has issued necessary instructions to cabinet committee for flood for fully dealing with monsoon and possible flood. He said that members of cabinet committee for flood should proactively work in this regard. He said that water flow in rivers should be continuously monitored along with keeping an eye on the weather situation.

All necessary arrangements should be completed to deal with any untoward situation, he added. Dr. Askari also appealed to the people to extend necessary cooperation to the government agencies on self-help basis and added that administration and other concerned agencies should remain ever vigilant and the concerned staff should remain in field so that citizens may not face any difficulty. He said that all steps should be taken to reduce the difficulties of the people during rains.

He said that line departments should complete all their arrangements for the protection of life and property of the people. Similarly, different departments should maintain close and continuous liaison with each other and all resources should be utilized for disposal of water in case of rains.

The members of cabinet committee for flood should also remain in touch with the concerned department and agencies, he added. The Chief Minister also expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for disposal of water during heavy rains and appreciated the performance of district administration, WASA, LDA and other agencies in this regard.

