CM inaugurates THQ Hospital, announces to establish free cancer hospital in Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that first free cancer hospital will be established soon after the elections of 2018 where free treatment facilities will be provided for every sort of cancer disease. For this hospital, best Pakistani doctors working across the globe will be extended invitations to return back home to serve the people. The expatriate medical professionals will be offered to join this institution so that the patients could get best medical facilities.

Addressing the participants after inauguration of Government THQ Hospital Sabzazar here on Friday, Shahbaz Sharif said that if the people re-elected us in the elections of 2018 for serving them, the foundation stone of cancer hospital will be laid in September so that the promise of provision of best treatment facilities for combating a fatal disease like cancer be fulfilled.

He said that a culture of service will be introduced in hospitals for providing better healthcare service to the people and instead of adoption of any impolite or harsh attitude, the patients will be treated with love and affection and there would be no strike or maladministration in the hospitals.

Shehbaz Sharif said the surgical as well as other new wards developed in Mayo Hospital give the impression of a modern European hospital because of availability of high-quality treatment facilities including doctors, nurses, paramedics and purpose-built buildings. Similarly, there is no example of establishing six hospitals during the last four years in Lahore and its surroundings. The hospitals established in Sabzazar, Manawan and Raiwind are serving people of the areas after their completion. The mother and child hospital in Lidhar is functional while hospital in Kahna and other hospitals are about to be completed soon.

The Chief Minister said that public service is the core vision of PML-N. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gave the innovative project of Motorway in addition to a marvelous project of concrete roads in villages. Under this vision, thousands of kilometers long roads have been constructed in different villages during the last four and a half years by spending an amount of Rs.85 billion in the province. In this regard, the efforts of C&W department are praiseworthy, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that our founding fathers Iqbal and Jinnah had dreamt of a Pakistan where all the people would have equal opportunity of life and added that promotion of this cross-cultural understanding is our mission.

He expressed the satisfaction that sports gymnasiums are being established in Lahore as well as in other parts of the province where high-quality sports facilities including the swimming are provided to the youth. Our mission is public service and serving the humanity and we will continue to serve the masses with honesty, sincerity and trust.

MNA Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad, Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Mian Marghob Ahmad MPA and CEO of Indus Regional Board Dr. Abdul Bari Khan also spoke on the occasion. Provincial Ministers Kh. Salman Rafiq, Syed Zaeem Qadri, Lord Mayor Lahore Col. (R) Mubasher Javed, local leaders and workers were present on the occasion.

Orignally published by INP