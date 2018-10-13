CM inaugurates ‘the Clean and Green Pakistan, campaign

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign at the Hazoori Bagh here today. The Chief Minister planted a sampling, cleaned the ground with a broom and washed his hands with soap. After the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, former cricketer Inzimamul Haq and schoolchildren planted samplings. Special prayers for the success of the campaign were also offered on the occasion.

The chief minister talked to scouts in the Hazoori Bagh, shook hands with them and advised them to make this campaign a success. Talking to the media on the occasion, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign is a national movement and we should all work together to make this campaign successful. This campaign will be made successful in Punjab at every cost and every department will take part in the campaign wholeheartedly as the Clean and Green Pakistan is our destination.

There is a Hadith of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that cleanliness constitutes half of the faith. He said over 40,000 children die every year for not following the principles of good health. We want to create awareness in the nation about the importance of cleanliness to reduce this death rate. He said situation of cleanliness will be improved in the whole of Punjab.

The target of planting 50 cror plants in Punjab will be achieved, competitions will be organised for this purpose and prizes will be distributed at the tehsil level for showing good performance.

Answering a question from a media person, CM Usman Buzdar said the land worth Rs55 billion has been retrieved from land grabbers and this operation will continue without any discrimination.

A land bank will be formed to utilize this retrieved land and directions for this purpose have been issued. We will make best utilization of this land and will also plant trees on this land. In reply to another question, he said the appointment of the IGP was made after the issuance of the schedule for the by-elections and transfer was also done in the same way. Ensuring law and order during the by-elections is our responsibility and for this purpose we have implemented Section 144. Nobody will be allowed to take law into their hands.

To another question, CM Usman Buzdar said no directions have been received from the court about Model Town incident and whatever direction given by court will be implemented. He said boards of development authorities have not been completed so far due to which works are halted, adding he has given directions to complete the boards at the earliest and development authorities will decide budgets and other matters after the completion of boards. To another question, he said he is a constitutional chief minister and he is using his powers as per constitution as the role of every office is decided in the constitution. Nobody is using powers of anybody else in Punjab.

To a question, he said decision about brick kilns is being reviewed to control the smog and it is being reviewed to transfer brick kilns to zing zang technology and we follow model of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard. To yet another question, he said a comprehensive plan is being devised to promote cultural activities in the province and he has issued direction in this regard in the meeting yesterday. He said he knows all methods of taking work, but I behave politely.

Share on: WhatsApp