CM inaugurates Sehat Insaf Card at DGK today

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate Sehat Insaf Card Programme in DG Khan today.

A ceremony has been planned at Ghazi Medical College in which deserving people will be given Sehat Insaf Cards. Two lakh and 42 thousand deserving families of DG Khan will avail free treatment facility up to Rs 7.20 lakh every year.

In this regard, Chief Minister has said that PTI government has provided the facility of treatment of all the diseases through this programme and expenditures incurred on movement from residence to hospital and vice versa will also be given.

.This is the best initiative of the government which will provide free treatment facilities to the deserving people, he added.

Earlier, he has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Dr. Salman Shah, Member National Finance Commission.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Share on: WhatsApp