CM inaugurates mobile application of ‘Police Khidmat Marakaz’

Police Complaint Authority, Provincial Safety Commission on the cards

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday inaugurated the mobile application of ‘Police Khidmat Marakaz’ which will enable the citizens to get necessary updates about 14 services.

The CM also visited the complaint center at central police office (CPO) to review the complaint redressal mechanism.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the online redressal of citizens’ complaints is a good initiative and round-the-clock working of complaint center should be reviewed as well. He also inspected the monitoring room set up for the eradication of crimes through the latest equipment.

Later, the Chief Minister presided over a meeting at the CPO and asked the police officers to come up to the expectations of the people. “Every effort should be made to improve the law and order situation in the province. Optimum use of the latest technology by the police is the need of the hour,” he added.

The CM disclosed that Police Complaint Authority and Provincial Safety Commission will be established and the number of police khidmat marakaz will also be increased.

The meeting decided to devolve the khidmat marakaz at the level of tehsil. The CM directed that this should be implemented in phases while resources will be provided on a priority basis for the construction of buildings of 73 police stations. The scope of khidmat counters will be extended to the THQ hospitals after their establishment in DHQ hospitals, he added.

Sardar Usman said that new police training centers will be established in DG Khan, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur and work will be started from the next financial year. He directed that a suitable procurement model should be devised for the procurement of new police vehicles for replacing the used ones. The Chief Minister also gave the approval to change the police uniform. The uniform will be changed from the next financial year and the new uniform will consist of dark blue pant and the blue shirt. The Chief Minister hoped that new uniform will promote a soft police image.

The meeting also expressed its complete solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan. Usman Buzdar said that police expresses complete solidarity with the security forces and every officer and jawan is firmly standing with the brave armed forces of Pakistan. He maintained that police will be made a public-friendly institution by introducing necessary reforms and the Punjab police will emerge as a role model in the whole of the country.

He reiterated that police should deal with the complainants with respect and honor and added that the Punjab government will not compromise on the respect and honor of the police officers and officials. Good police officers enhance the departmental repute and prestige and they consider public service as their duty. I fully trust you and you should perform your duties with honesty. The government will fully support you, he added. If you will work with honesty then Almighty Allah will also help you.

The Chief Minister directed that police department should celebrate ‘courtesy week’ adding that he will participate in it by standing on the road along with the police officials. The open-door policy should be strictly implemented in police stations and other offices. During the last ten years, the former government did not provide vehicles and other necessary equipment to the police but the incumbent government will fulfill these needs while remaining within its resources.

