CM inaugurates latest scan machine at DHQ hospital Kasur

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the latest CT scan machine at District Headquarters Hospital, Kasur, Monday. He inspected different sections of CT scan room and was also briefed about the facility of CT scan machine. Afterwards, he visited new emergency block of the hospital and inquired about the health of the patients. He inspected different medical facilities as well. The patients and their attendants expressed their satisfaction over the availability of different healthcare facilities at the hospital.

Talking to doctors, nurses, medical staff and attendants of the patients, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that treatment facilities are being improved with the investment of billions of rupees adding that latest CT scan machines have also been provided to the hospitals which will work round the clock and the patients will not have to suffer for the sake of their CT scans.

Due to the CT scan machines, the element of blackmailing would come to an end as I am personally supervising the on-going reforms program, he added. He also assured the nurses of the solutions of their problems at new emergency block and issued on-spot necessary directions to the quarters concerned. Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting with parents and other family members of seven girls which were molested in different tragic incidents in Kasur and assured them of provision of justice.

Talking on the occasion, he said that he has been deeply saddened over the savagery meted out with their daughters adding that he has no words to condemn this atrocious cruelty. The beast, who has done these cruel some acts, has been arrested and he will be given exemplary punishment under the law. It is my promise that justice will be done and strict action will be taken where some negligence has been done. In this regard, investigation committee has been constituted and the officer found responsible will be prosecuted upon.

He said that Kasur will be made part of safe city project and instructions have been issued in this regard. The Chief Minister announced to name different schools of Kasur after seven murdered girls and said that repair work of roads of the area will be completed soon.