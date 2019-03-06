CM inaugurates first-ever Burns and Trauma Centre in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated first-ever Burns and Trauma Centre of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday. One of the major healthcare projects has started functioning in KP province as CM KP Mahmood Khan formally ingurated 120-bed Burns and Trauma Centre in Peshawar today. The chief minister told media that the government was criticised for non-provision of facilities for burns’ patients in the province.

Khan while taking credit said that all developments work on the first state-of-the-art centre was completed by sole efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government. The provincial head refuted reports of having differences with top leadership, saying that some people spread the rumours regarding him for being upset and went away. He added that there was no such truth prevails in the reports.

Answering a question regarding the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, CM Khan commented, “You will witness [development] on March 23.” KP Health Minister Hisham Inamullah also spoke to the journalists during the inauguration ceremony. He said, “If people want to criticise us then the criticism should be made in positive aspects.”

Inamullah detailed that at least 2000 patients received burns’ treatment and post-operative recuperation facilities in the centre so far. USAID had announced to provide the amount for completing construction work on a burns and trauma centre. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had inked an agreement in this regard in January this year.

Earlier in October last year, a spokesman of the provincial government had briefed media regarding the major healthcare project that spread over 20 kanal land which would be completed at a cost of Rs 2.6 billion under the assistance of the USAID.

