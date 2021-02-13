CM inaugurates development projects for Bahawalpur

Amraiz Khan

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar reached Cholistan Bahawalpur and visited Tourism Development Corporation Punjab resorts on Saturday. He also inaugurated various development projects for Bahawalpur and participated in the ceremony of Cholistan Desert Rally 2021.

CM inaugurated TDCP Cholistan desert resort and double-decker bus service for the tourists for Bahawalpur. Usman Buzdar inspected the double-decker bus and purchased the first ticket worth Rs300. The route of double-decker bus includes SD High School, Commissioner House, DC Chowk, Bahawal Club, CMH Chowk, Museum, Central Library, BVH Hospital, Fawara Chowk, Noor Mehal, Ahmedpuri Gate, Darawar Gate, Farid Gate, Mori Gate, and zoo. Usman Buzdar announced to name after civil hospital Bahawalpur to Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi.

Usman Buzdar said that tourism is very close to his heart, Covid-19 affected the tourist activities, now the same is being restored. He said that another promise made with the people of Bahawalpur has been fulfilled. Double-decker bus service is a gift for the citizens of Bahawalpur from the PTI government.

People will be able to visit tourist and historical places through this double-decker bus. Special rates have been fixed for the elderly and differently-abled people. He said that Punjab will be turned into a tourist hub from Marri to Cholistan, as Punjab has a great potential in this sector. Promoting tourism will create new job opportunities, chief minister stated.

Government is focusing on the development of backward areas. The funds allocated for Southern Punjab have been ring-fenced. Secretaries appointed in the Southern Punjab secretariat have been empowered. The journey of progress and development will be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar also attended the Cholistan Desert Rally 2021 in Dilwish Stadium. The paragliders made low flight near the stage and gave a guard of honour to the chief minister. Usman Buzdar witnessed the desert bike race and appreciated the professional expertise of the bikers. He also inspected food courts and stalls of local handicrafts. Funds of 200 million have been released for the water supply schemes in Cholistan.