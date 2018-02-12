CM to inaugurate Wah Hospital

Rawalpindi

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif would inaugurate the newly established Wah General Hospital completed at the cost of Rs 1.5 billion to help the ailing ,said Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Health Dr Sohail Chaudary here Sunday .

The CEO told APP that state- of- the- art health project, inaugurated in June 2014 by Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will hopefully be inaugurated by the next week.

“Currently its inspection and checking is being carried out and it may take a few days before being ready for inauguration,” he added

He said, 100-bed hospital which would be increased to 500 beds has been constructed for which the provincial government has spent Rs1.5 billion.

The CEO said, 201 staff including doctors, nurses would perform their duties while 11 departments including Radiologist, pediatric, Orthopedic, Gynecology ,emergency , surgery would be available to provide best health facilities to the residents of Wah ,Taxila and adjoining areas. He told that 9 Specialists,9 Medical officers,7 Women Medical officers,3 Dental surgeons and other Para- medical staff have been recruited to perform their duties.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah had generously provided 96 kanals land free of cost for the hospital.—APP