CM House complaint cell resolves 822 complaints

Observer Report

The compliant cell established at the Sindh Chief Minister House received 898 complaints against different departments and agencies of utility services during the first two months of the current year and resolved 822 while 67 complaints are in process.

The Complaint Cell ‘919’ established at CM House resolved public complaints against provincial government departments and utility agencies had received 898 complaints during January and February, said a press release on Thursday.

These complaints were against K-Electric, KW&SB, PTCL, SSGC, KMC and police. Out of 898 complaints 822 were resolved with the intervention of the CM House cell. The complaints received against K-Electric during February 2018 were 92, of them 81 were resolved.

Similarly, 99 complaints were received against KWSB, of them 80 were resolved, 68 against PTCL and 61 resolved, 38 against SSGC and 30 resolved, 40 against KMC and 36 resolved and 68 against police and 61 were resolved.

In this way during February, out of 405 complaints, 349 were resolved and 47 are under process. In January, 493 complaints were received, of them 473 were resolved and 20 are still under process.

In January, 77 complaints were received against K-Electric and 117 against PTCL and all of them were resolved. As many as 141 complaints were received against water board, of them 135 were resolved, 35 against SSGC and 29 resolved, 29 against KMC and 25 resolved and 94 against police and 90 were resolved.

The CM Sindh has urged people to register their legitimate complaints against government departments and utility agencies at 919 so that they could be resolved.