CM holds open court

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday hold open court in Chief Minister Secretariat Quetta.

People from different districts, including women, students and disabled people, presented their applications to Chief Minister on issues related to which the CM Balochistan issued orders on the occasion.

While talking to media on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that resolving people’s problems in this short period of time is first priority of our government. The Chief Minister said that all concerned officials have been instructed to review legal complaints received by the people. He said that action will be taken against the officials who have been involved in illegal appointments in various departments.

All the ministers and departments’ secretaries have been instructed to provide all the resources for the immediate resolution of public issues so that they can get relief.—APP