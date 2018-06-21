CM Hasan Askari condoles death of Jamsheed Marker

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Dr. Hasan Askari has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the passing away of veteran diplomat and famous cricket commentator Jamsheed Marker.

In a condolence message here on Thursday, Dr. Hasan Askari extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said that Jamsheed Marker earned a niche in the field of global diplomacy with his hard work, commitment and passion.

The caretaker CM said that the deceased has also earned fame in the field of sports commentary and his services will be remembered till lately.