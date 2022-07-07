CM Hamza’s free electricity relief package suspended by ECP till by-polls

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday suspended the Roshan Gharana Programme announced by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, till the by-polls, scheduled to be held on July 17.

Earlier this week, CM Hamza had announced that the provincial government would bear the power cost of households that consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month.

Following this, the Commission issued a notice to Hamza, seeking his reply for the alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct by announcing free electricity for a specific group of consumers in the province ahead of the by-elections slated to be held on July 17.

However, in today’s hearing, the ECP issued a stay order against the implementation of the CM’s announcement after hearing arguments.

A three-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case.

The relief package also attracted criticism from the ranks of the PTI, who had sought the apex court’s intervention in the matter as well.

