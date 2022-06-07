CM Hamza, Zardari agree to contest Punjab by-polls jointly

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari while during the meeting both showed consensus to contest Punjab by-elections jointly.

The meeting was held in Bilawal House Lahore, Provincial Minister Ata Tarar, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Ali, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Imran Goraya, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Dr Asim Hussain, Syed Ali Haider Gilani and Syed Hassan Murtaza were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the former president congratulated Hamza Shahbaz on assuming the post of Chief Minister. On the occasion, Hamza Shahbaz said the PPP is our ally and the discussion process with PPP will continue to further improve the working relationship.

“The coalition of PML-N and PPP is to serve the people. I consider politics as worship and I believe in collective decisions,” Hamza said.