CM grieved over Sukkur tragedy, death of uncle of khateeb Badshahi Mosque

LAHORE : Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of 13 precious lives in Sukkur roof collapse and also condoled death of uncle of Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque.

In separate condolence messages on Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif expressed felt sympathies with the families of victims of Sukkur Khajoor Market warehouse roof collapse tragedy and over the sad demise of uncle of Abdul Khabir Azad, Khateeb Badshahi Masjid and brother of Late Abdul Qadir Azad.

The Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable losses with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif has also taken notice of the incident of kidnap-cum-murder of a 20 year girl student in Faisalabad and sought a report from the CPO. He said that those who have committed the cruelty will not escape from the clutches of law. He directed the police to bring the criminals in the court of law at the earliest.

