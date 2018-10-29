CM grieved over death of ex-minister, 18 people in Kohistan accident

PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of former provincial minister Iqbal Hussain Khattak and loss of 18 precious lives in Kohistan road accident.

In his condolence message to the family of ex-minister on Monday, Mehmood Khan prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Expressing his heartfelt grief over loss of 18 precious lives in Lower Kohistan accident, the Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to give courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Share on: WhatsApp