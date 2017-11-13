CM grieved at Mashkoor Yaad’s death

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of poet and prose writer Mashkoor Hussain Yaad.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to face this loss with fortitude.

He said that services of Yaad for promotion of Urdu literature and language will be remembered for a long time.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Bureau Chief Dunya News Faisalabad Ghulam Muhiyuddin.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.