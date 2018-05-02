CM greets Sajid Javid over becoming UK’s Home Secretary

Salim Ahmed

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated expatriate Pakistani Sajid Javid over becoming UK’s Home Secretary and expressed good wishes for him.

In felicitation message on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif expressed the satisfaction over becoming of an expatriate Pakistani Muslim as Home Secretary for the first time in UK’s history and said that it is a matter of pride for Pakistan.

His elevation is the result of hard work and dedication, he said adding that it would help to further improve the image of Pakistanis at the global level.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Pakistani community living in the UK.—INP