CM, Governor discuss various issues

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House on Friday.

The meeting discussed law and order situation in the province, development of the province and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also agreed to implement precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Corona epidemic and to make every effort for its prevention.

The Sindh Governor said that the federal government wanted to work with all the stakeholders in the wider interest of the country and the province.