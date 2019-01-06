CM gives financial aid cheques to artists

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given financial aid cheques to the renowned singer Tasawar Khanum and the widow of comedian Babbu Baral. Nephew of the Tasawar Khanum and the widow of Babbu Baral received cheques at CM office.

The Chief Minister Punjab gave the cheques for Rs.5 lac to Tasawar Khanum and Rs.3 lac to the widow. The Chief Minister said government respects the artists and gives honor to their services. Artists facing financial problems will not be ditched. He said the process of financial aid of artists will continue.

He said the son of Babbu Baral, who is a special person, will be looked after by the government and a job will be arranged for his daughter.

Spokesperson for the Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Butt and Executive Director Al-Hamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan were present on the occasion.

