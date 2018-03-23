CM gifts ambulances to Pakistan Hindu Council

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has gifted three ambulances worth Rs. six million to Pakistan Hindu Council. On behalf of the Chief Minister, Provincial Minister Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir handed over the keys of the ambulances to the President Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly Mr. Ramesh Kumar, here Thursday.

On this occasion, Kh. Imran Nazir said that being the elder brother Punjab feels its responsibility to help and extend cooperation to the people of other provinces. He said that gifting of three ambulances to the Pakistan Hindu Council reflects the hospitality and good will of the Chief Minister Punjab for the people of Sindh especially for poor Hindu community of Thar.

Minister Ramesh Kumar MNA while expressing his sentiments, thanked the Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for providing ambulances and said that Pakistan Hindu Council has a squad of ten ambulances and after inclusion of the gift of Chief Minister Punjab the number of ambulances would become 13 and these ambulances would help to shift/transport the ailing children of Thar to the health centres for saving precious lives. Ramesh Kumar further said that on behalf of all Hindu community he is grateful and thanked the Chief Minister Punjab and his government for providing the ambulances to the Pakistan Hindu Council.