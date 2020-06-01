CM for strict compliance of corona SOPs

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed strict compliance of SOPs in markets and other commercial areas along-with effective monitoring to ensure SOPs’ implementation for curtailing the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the CM appealed to the people to follow governmental instructions as an observance of SOPs is in their interest. Continuation of employment opportunities is essential along with observance of SOPs and everyone will have to exhibit socially responsible behaviour, he said.

He asked the traders to observe the issued instructions adding that the government is committed to taking steps for the treatment of the people. Following social distancing policy will ensure protection from the disease, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar maintained that the government has allowed business activities while realising the economic difficulties of the common man.

Public cooperation is imperative to stop the spread of coronavirus and people will have to be more cautious because they can remain safe from this virus by following the necessary precautions, concluded the CM.

The CM has directed that next financial year’s budgetary priorities and development programme be identified adding that it should be realistic in the wake of prevailing circumstances.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stated this while presiding over a meeting about the next financial year’s budget at his office on Monday. P&D chairman and Finance secretary briefed the participants about the upcoming budget and it’s ADP.

The CM announced that more resources will be allocated for the health sector due to coronavirus pandemic adding that social sector development will be given importance.

The education, transport, infrastructural development and provision of clean drinking water will be prioritised, he added. The CM emphasised the provincial government is fully committed to providing maximum relief to the common man.

He directed that solid steps be taken to provide facilities to the general public and instead of hiding behind jugglery of figures, the real situation should be projected in the budget.

Innovative steps should be introduced to boost economic activities in the province, he stressed.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed to further curtail unnecessary expenditures adding that financial discipline and austerity policy be fully concentrated in the next budget.

Meanwhile, promotion of public-private partnership based projects is the need of the hour and such projects be considered for the next ADP, he further said. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, ACS (Urbanisation) and others attended the meeting.

