CM for probe into death of vendor

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to investigate the incident of death of a vendour during operation against encroachment in Iqbal Town vegetable market.

The Chief Minister has sought a report from administration and the police and directed that legal action should be initiated against the persons responsible for it.

Usman Buzdar also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the vendor.

Share on: WhatsApp