Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Yamaha Japan Senior General Manager for Central Asia & Middle East Yoshiyuki ITO discussed developing water sports facilities at different barrages and lakes of the province, including launching a ferry service from Do-Darya to Port. The Chief Minister said that there was a great scope to develop water sports facilities at Keenjhar, Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri Barrages in collaboration with Yamaha Pakistan. These facilities could be established through the private sector. The visiting Yamaha representatives told the Chief Minister that a ferry service could be established from Do-Darya to Port Qasim for transport facilities and recreation. He said that their Wave Runners were the best sports.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah met the 36 athletes of Sindh who participated in the Berlin Special Olympics here on Tuesday.According to the spokesman of the Sindh Chief Minister, the players of the Special Olympics were dressed in green shirts.Chief Minister Sindh met the athletes of the Special Olympics by going to their seats and praising their performance in Special Olympics.

The Athletes’ delegation was headed by Special Olympics coach Iram, Qamar and Benish Javed.Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister said that necessary steps will be taken for the promotion of Special Olympics athletes.Pakistan participated in 11 different sports in Berlin Special Olympics, Sindh Chief Minister was informed.These sports include athletics, badminton, basketball, hockey, table tennis, swimming and other games.Pakistan team won 10 gold medals, 29 silver medals and 40 bronze medals in Special Olympics. Chief Minister Sindh heard this and encouraged the players by clapping hands.Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government will construct a special ground for Special Olympics.