CM firm to develop KP backward areas

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mehmood Khan said Monday the provincial government was taking solid measures to bring backward areas of the province on a par with developed ones by providing them all basic necessities of life.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by MPA Riaz Khan from Buner, the Chief Minister said since he belonged to a backward area, the government was cognizant of the problems and difficulties being faced by the poor people and would take all possible measures to provide all basic necessities of life to those areas.

He said that no decimation would be made while taking development-oriented measures for the less developed areas and all the districts would be treated equally, the CM added. He said that federal government which believed in welfare of masses was also cooperating with the provincial government for the development of backward areas of the province.

