CM firm to address public grievances

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has assured legislators that Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2018-19 would be reviewed for the masses’ welfare and resolution of public issue in province.

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel chaired the assembly session here on Monday. Members provincial assembly (MPAs) including Mubeen Khan Khalji, Fazal Agha, Sana Baloch, Asad Baloch Bushra Rind, Malik Naseer Shahwani, Shakila Naveed Akhtar Hussain, Mitha Khan, Danish Kumar, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Umar Khan Jamali have claimed that previous government had not resolved the public issues through PSDP, despite they had included projects in PSDP on their individual interest.

‘Provincial’s resources had been wasted under substandard development processes which had increased backwardness of the province’, legislators claimed. They said measure would be taken to review the PSDP for ensuring provision of all basic facilities to the citizens and adding that Public Sector Development Program had been maintained in papers from last 18 years. ‘Balochistan can be put on track of development after including all important projects in PSDP through reviewing them’, MPAs added.

They said potential measures should be taken to purge corruption from the province to enhance economic development, adding that funds would be approved for ensuring substandard of ongoing schemes which expenditures has exceeded over Rs 4 billion. Replying to MPAs, Chief Minister Balochistan said resources of province would be utilized in right direction for the welfare of public and adding that Communication and Works (C&W) have completed 71 ongoing projects in province.

He said around 400 different ongoing development schemes were monitored by Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) across the province in ten days and this process was also underway in the respective areas. Chief Minister said it was responsibility of each district’s deputy commissioners to monitor these schemes for ensuring substandard of projects for betterment of public.

He said in the past, monitoring of projects were not maintained by authorities which were distributed among their colleagues for individual interest, saying that various committees comprising opposition and government representative would be constituted to sit together for tackling all PSDP related issues and other problems in one week. He said joint efforts would be taken to take PSDP out of financial deficit, saying that concrete measures could be taken to make comprehensive plan for addressing problems of masses.

Jam Kamal said the project of Pat-Feeder Canal supplying water to Quetta City worth of Rs 40 billion was cancelled due to it is not possible, saying that previous government had wasted resources of province. He said PSDP should be part of each district and to ensure proper distribution of resources and adding that the problem of water in Gwadar is being resolved on priority basis.—APP

