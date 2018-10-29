CM felicitates Turkish govt

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that there existed an impregnable bond of mutual respect between the peoples of Pakistan and Turkey.

While congratulating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildrim and people of Turkey on their Republic Day, the CM said that people in Pakistan and Turkey are linked in historical ties of love, brotherhood and togetherness.

Both countries cherish eternal friendship. Turkey has attained great development under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,who worked hard to serve his people selflessly. Either it’s an earthquake, flood or any other natural calamity,

Turkey has always given swift support to Pakistan and always backed Pakistan’s point of view on international forums, he added.

