CM felicitates Shah Mohammad, Saleem Zia

Staff Reporter

President Pakistan Muslim League-N and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Shah Mohammad Shah and Saleem Zia on their selection as the president and general secretary of the PML-N Sindh and expressed good wishes.

The CM, in his felicitation message, said that the PML-N would perform its foremost role in Sindh under the leadership of Shah Mohammad Shah, said a press release issued here. He said that the PML-N was most popular political party as it has delivered unforgettable services to end energy crisis and terrorism.

He said that the PML-N believes in politics of development and prosperity, and will continue the journey of people’s prosperity after winning upcoming elections. He also congratulated other office-bearers of the PML-N Sindh