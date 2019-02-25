CM felicitates LHCBA

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitated newly elected office bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association for their success in elections. In his congratulating message for newly elected President Hafeez ur Rehman Chaudhry, vice President Kabeer Ahmed Chaudhry, Secretary Fayaz Ahmed Ranjha and Finance Secretary Anser Jameel Gujjar, said that he hopes that the newly elected office bearers of lawyers’ fraternity will play a compelling role for welfare of lawyers and new leadership will opt all out resources to solve their issues.

He said that Lahore high court bar association has always played a compelling role for supremacy of constitution and rule of law. Services of lawyers’ fraternity are remarkable for the restoration of independent judiciary and sustainability of democracy.

