CM felicitates Christians

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Christian community on their holy festival of Christmas.

In his message issued here today, Chief Minister said that birthday of Jesus Christ is sacred occasion for the Christian community as well as for the Muslims adding that it provides an opportunity to promote mutual love, affection and bilateral relations. In line with the injunctions of Islam, respect and honor of all the Prophets of Allah Almighty is our religious obligation and faith on Jesus Christ and all other Prophets is an integral part of Islam. Promotion of brotherhood, tolerance, harmony and love & affection is the essence of the teachings of Jesus Christ, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that role of Christian community in national development, service of ailing humanity as well as promotion of education along with their patriotism are beyond any doubt. It is sanguine that Christian community is playing an active role in the progress and prosperity of the country. Meanwhile, all the religious communities enjoy complete religious rights under the constitution. They have complete freedom to live their lives according to their faiths, he added.

Chief Minister said that Christians are a peace-loving community and respectable for all of us. We equally share the joys and happiness of Christian community. He said that we all have to join hands to promote love in the society. On this holy occasion, the whole nation should also make a commitment to play an active role for the betterment of the country, he concluded.

