CM expresses satisfaction over law, order during Eid

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over arrangements for the protection of life and property of the people in the province during Eidul Azha.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, “Police and law enforcement institutions deserved praise for excellent security arrangements”. He said police, the administration and the departments concerned worked with diligence and determination for the protection of life and property of the people. The Chief Minister also expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements during Eid.

He lauded the concerning departments for excellent cleanliness arrangements in Lahore and other areas of the province.

He also appreciated solid waste management companies and the administration, adding they should continue working with the same spirit.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is progress and welfare of the common man and team work is needed to achieve the desired results.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators in the Punjab Assembly at the CM Office here Saturday, he said, we have to work day and night to realize the dream of development and need to move forward without wasting a single moment. ‘’The development of deprived areas is our priority besides providing basic facilities across the province,” he maintained.

The Chief Minister said, “Work on the process of change has started and we will work speedily on the 100-day programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab will play the leading role in this regard”.

He said austerity and simplicity were being promoted and the people would realize the change due to practical steps. He added the lawmakers should work shoulder to shoulder in this journey of development.

The delegation included Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Ahmed Shah Khaga, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Yasir Hamayun and Murad Raees.

They also congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on his election as the Chief Minister and expressed good wishes. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Darul Shafqat orphanage at Multan Road and Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) during the Eidul Azha holidays.

During his visit to orphanage at Multan Road Lahore, he presented gifts and sweetmeats to the children and people living there to enhance their Eid joys.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said he was happy to celebrate Eid with the resource-less children as extending Eid joys to the indigent strata was the real spirit of Eid. “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also preached to show munificence towards orphans,” he added.

He said that efforts of Anjuman-e-Himayat-e-Islam towards looking after the abandoned and orphaned children were praiseworthy and the problems being faced by it would be solved on priority basis.

He said that the signs of good governance and positive change would be visible to all soon. “Improving quality of life of the poor is our objective and people will also feel changes in their lives.

“The foundations of a new Pakistan have been laid and now a new Pakistan will be developed,” he added.

The chief minister made it clear that corruption would not be tolerated at any cost in the province and no one would ever be allowed to indulge in corrupt practices. “The wrong-doer will not go Scot-free,” he added.

He said, “We will perform by giving priority to the national interest and the schemes which are according to the national interest will be continued,” concluded the chief minister.

Earlier, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar went to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health and inquired after the patients and shared Eid greetings with them. He also distributed sweetmeats among the patients. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the people suffering from various forms of mental illness deserved special attention of society.

