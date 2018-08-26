CM expresses satisfaction over cleanliness arrangements

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements across the province during Eidul Azha.

He praised the concerning departments for excellent cleanliness arrangements in Lahore and other areas of the province.

He also praised solid waste management companies and the administration, adding they should continue working with the same spirit in the future so that continuity of cleanliness arrangements for the benefit of the citizens should continue.

He said solid waste management companies and administration worked with diligence and hard work, worked as a team for the clean Punjab.

He said the administration worked in an effective manner for cleanliness.

Moreover Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of three children in a road accident near Raiwind. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and sought a report from the administration.

