CM expresses displeasure over slow pace of work on BRT

Peshawar

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan has expressed displeasure and concern over inordinate delay in completion of the BRT project at an emergency meeting called to review progress and its timely completion here on Tuesday. The CM directed the DG Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and project director BRT to conduct joint visit of the BRT corridor and submit a detailed report about the progress on project within two days to the chief minister secretariat.

He maintained that no compromise would be made on quality construction. The project was initiated keeping in view massive traffic mess in the provincial capital. The officers of the BRT project should inform the media from time to time about work progress for the public awareness, he stressed. The CM was informed that 31 stations were being constructed for the BRT project coupled with three plazas.

After expansion of the project, the length of main corridor has now reached to 27.3 Kilometers.—APP

