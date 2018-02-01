CM doesn’t want to close footpath school: Nasir

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the provincial government don’t want to close down the ‘Footpath School’ but Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has offered school building to the management through Sindh Education Foundation MD Nafisa Shah.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Syed Nasir Shah said that the Chief Minister was worried about the street children receiving education under the open skies on the footpath.

He said, “The Chief Minister has offered to give lunch to footpath school students through Selani Trust, stipend/pocket money, text books and copies, uniform, including shoes and socks and a school building under adopt policy so that they could be made secure.”

The Provincial Minister said that we appreciate the effort of footpath school, this why we are offering them to be a partner with Sindh government.

Syed Nasir Husain Shah said that the matter of Rao Anwar was not part of the cabinet. Therefore, it was not discussed.—INP