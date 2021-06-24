CM distributes Rs7m among heirs of deceased health workers

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan distributed cheques of financial assistance under Martyrs Package among the heirs of four frontline health workers who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the line of duty.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Chief Minister’s House here on Thursday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as chief guest.

Besides, Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah and others.

A total of 14 frontline health workers’ families have been provided compensation so far. Under the shuhada package heirs of each frontline health worker are being provided with Rs 7 million.

While paying tribute to the services and sacrifices of doctors and other health workers rendered during the pandemic said that frontline health workers sacrificed, he said that their services and sacrifices for humanity would be remembered forever.

The chief minister added that the incumbent provincial government highly appreciated and valued the services of health workers they were rendering in the prevailing corona situation.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum also called the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The delegation was led by forum’s president Dr. Mudeer Khan while the other members included IDF general secretary Dr. Nabi Jan Afridi and other young doctors.

During the meeting discussion was made on the policies of the provincial government regarding strengthening of health sector, ongoing developmental schemes particularly the developmental projects reflected in the upcoming financial year budget.

The delegation appreciated the steps taken by the incumbent government for the revamping of health system in the province and put forward its proposals regarding sustainable development and redressal of public issues in health sector.

The chief minister appreciated the positive proposals of the delegation and said that from day first strengthening.