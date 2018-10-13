CM dissatisfied over pace of construction work on BRT

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmud Khan Saturday visited various sections of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of construction work. Inspecting various sections of the BRT, he directed authorities to expedite the construct work and said that the project should be completed at the earliest keeping in view the problems of people.

He directed the authorities to abide by the approved quality standard adding no compromise would be made in this regard. During the visit, KP CM was briefed by spokesman for KP government, Shoukat Yousafzai and provincial advisor, Kamran Khan Bangash regarding the project.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities of the Water Supply and Sanitation Program (WSSP) to utilize their capabilities to the best of their level in ensuring clean and green Peshawar This he said while addressing the launching ceremony of the Clean and Green Pakistan here on Saturday. Clean Peshawar mean clean and green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he told the audience.

He said all the resources would be utilized to make Peshawar the most beautiful city of Pakistan. “We have taken steps to make ensure clean-lining of all waste dumps, filth depots and dumping of garbage out of the city and for this purpose the responsibilities of the WSSP have increased, the Chief Minister added. Peshawar is the heart of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the WSSP is working day and night for ensuring a clean city, he said, adding, “more resources would be utilized to address the issue of cleanliness.

Mahmood Khan said that the clean and green project was top priority of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government. He appreciated WSSP is working hard in ensuring sanitation, hygiene and drinking water in the city. The government has extensive plans for beautification of the city including better solid waste management.

He also handed over two vehicles to enable the WSSP workers to be vigilant in cleaning the city. MPA Shoukat Yousafzai, Adviser to the Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, MPA Asif Khan, Acting Nazim Peshawar Qasim Ali, members of district council.

