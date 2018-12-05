CM discuses bilateral interests with Cuban, UAE ambassadors

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar discussed various issues of bilateral interests and called for promoting bilateral cooperation in different sectors while talking to Cuban and UAE Ambassadors who held separate meetings with him at his office here on Wednesday.

During meeting of Cuban Ambassador Mr. Gabriel Tiell Capote with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, different matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral cooperation in healthcare and other sectors came under discussion. The Cuban Ambassador congratulated Usman Buzdar on taking over the office of Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that we have come to power in the name of change and government is fully committed to bring positive changes in the lives of common man. Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken numerous unprecedented steps in a short span of time and government is taking every possible step to provide qualitative facilities to the general public. We shall seek necessary cooperation from anywhere it is available, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Cuba has made its health sector a role model and this system is an example of its kind. He said that the Punjab government is ready to benefit from Cuban expertise in health sector and added that steps will be taken to promote trade, culture and investment with Cuba.

The Cuban Ambassador said that his government desires cooperation with the incumbent government in healthcare and other sectors..

Meanwhile, during meeting of Sardar Usman Buzdar with UAE Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-zabi various matters including promotion of Pakistan-UAE relations came under discussion in detail. It was agreed to strengthen and promote economic ties and investment. The proposal of setting up the Pakistan-UAE Business Council also came under discussion. It was further decided to increase the close ties so as to enhance the investment and Chief Minister invited the UAE investors to invest in special economic zones.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan and UAE enjoys historical relations and vowed that these relations will be further extended under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that investors are given special incentives in Punjab and UAE’s investment companies will be fully welcomed.

The Punjab Chief Minister appreciated UAE’s cooperation in the development of the country adding that this collaboration is highly valued. We want to further strengthen the mutual ties in various sectors including trade, investment, energy, water projects, culture and tourism, he said. Time has come to transform the Pakistan-UAE relations into strong economic ties and exchange of business-to-business delegations is necessary in this regard. It is my desire to visit the UAE as soon as possible, the Chief Minister concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-zabi said that we would welcome you to UAE adding that Pakistan is our second home and bilateral relations will be further strengthened. The UAE leadership is standing along with Pakistan and we will provide every sort of cooperation to you. He said that UAE’s companies are interested in investment in Pakistan and we want to invest in special economic zones in water projects, energy and other sectors. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to UAE has helped to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation and these relations will be transformed into strong economic ties with mutual efforts.

Spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Advisor Akram Chaudhry, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary and others were also present during the meetings of envoys with the Chief Minister.

