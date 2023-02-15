CM directs workable recommendations should be submitted regarding TEHT

Conducts surprise visit to PSCA

The 45th meeting of the board of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hospital Trust (TEHT) was held under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office. It offered fateha for the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The meeting contemplated the proposal to functionalise Indus Hospital Jubilee Town under the management of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hospital Trust. The proposal to manage the police lines’ dispensaries in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Ramim Yar Khan through Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hospital Trust also came under discussion.

The CM called for a workable plan and directed that workable recommendations should be submitted about running the dispensaries in police lines on the pattern of Indus-managed hospitals. He also ordered a review of the prospects of liver transplant at the Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases. It was decided to install CT scan machines under a public-private partnership in five hospitals managed by the Indus Foundation. Talat Mehmood, Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust; founder chairman Mian Ahsan, Anwar Ahmad Khan, Faisal Afridi, Mian Ahmad Fazl, Azizur Rahman, Dr Tasman Ibne Rasa, Dr Shafiq Haider and Asif Javed attended the meeting. Industrialist Gohar Ejaz, provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir, IGP, health secretaries and others were also present.

Meanwhile, The Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar paid a surprise visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to inspect security measures for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. They reviewed the CCTV monitoring system, particularly in PSL routes, and observed the city areas on the digital wall.

The chief minister instructed the staff to work enthusiastically and to connect the CCTV cameras in Rawalpindi and Multan with PSCA Lahore to monitor the PSL. Additionally, he emphasized the need for a well-planned traffic management system for citizens and providing food and tea to the police and staff on PSL duty.