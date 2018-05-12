CM directs to stabilize prices of commodities before Ramazan

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif taking strict notice of news-items regarding increase in prices of some of the essential food-items prior to the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak has directed the provincial cabinet committee for price control to take immediate steps in this regard.

Shahbaz Sharif directed the concerned officials to personally visit vegetable markets and other commercial areas and to take concrete steps to stabi-lize the prices of essential food-items. He has also directed that the administration should ensure provi-sion of eatables to the people at fixed rates at every cost adding that sale of food-items at higher rates will not be tolerated at any cost.

Cabinet committee, concerned agencies as well as the district administration should play their respective roles in bringing stability in daily use items, the Chief Minister said adding that relevant staff should regularly visit the markets and sale of essential items should be ensured at fixed rates and indiscriminate action should also be taken against the elements involved in artificial price-hike.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the people can’t be left at the mercy of profiteers and the responsible per-sons will not be forgiven if a complaint is received about the sale of daily use items at higher rates.—INP