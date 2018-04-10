CM directs to ensure development schemes completion by May 15

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the local government department to expedite the pace of work on-going development schemes launched under Karachi package and ensure their completion by May 15.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting regarding Karachi Package held here at Cm House on Monday. The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro and Engineer Khalid.

Murad Ali Shah said before holding this meeting, he had visited the Submarine Chowrangi Underpass and Sunset Boulevard Flyover in his personal vehicle without any guard. He said that the work on submarine chowrangi was in full swing while the work on Sunset Boulevard flyover was slow. He expressed his displeasure and directed PD Niaz Soomro to get it speed up with proper quality of work and get it speed up.

Minister for Local government, Mr. Jam Khan Shoro told the chief minister that the schemes of construction of Bridge at Intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gizri Boulevard has been launched on September 19, 2017 for Rs662.530 million. Physical progress of the bridge is about 50 percent.

At this the chief minister told Jam Khan Shoro that he would open it for traffic on May 10. “This may be treated as final date on that day it must be properly completed and beautified,” he said and added, “yes, the Submarine Chowrangi Underpass would also be opened on the May 10, 2018, therefore it must be beautified with cultural tiles and necessary lights,” he said.

Mr jam Khan told the chief minister that the construction of Road from Fuwara Chowk to garden via Abdullah Haroon Road and back to Fuwara Chowk via Zaibunisa Road has been launched on September 2017 for Rs643.675 million and its physical progress is above 60 percent. The chief minister directed Jam Khan Shoro to personally monitor its progress and he would open it for public on May 13.

Talking about construction of roads at Cantt Railway Station, the chief minister said that he has also visited them personally and found around 55 percent physical progress. “I am going to open it for traffic on May 25, 2018, therefore it should be completed accordingly,” he said.

It may be noted that the cant station roads schemes was launched on September 19, 2017 for Rs237.488 million.

The Local Government Minister told the Chief Minister that construction of 2000 Road Landhi launched on January 9, 2018 for Rs2,032.444 million has been completed by 66 percent. At this the chief minister fixed May 13, 2018 to open it for transport. “You have completed 60 percent work, therefore you will be able to complete it within a month,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that he would open Tipu Sultan Road from Shahrah-e-Faisal to Karsaz on April 25, 2018. “I have personally visited this scheme and it has been completed by 85 percent,” he said and directed Niaz Soomro to personally monitor it so that it could be completed by April 25.

Murad Ali Shah also directed PD Karachi Package to beautify Munawar Suherwardy underpass at Nathan Khan with tiles. The wall paper installed there has been torn apart and has lost its beauty. He also asked him to make those roads, underpasses and bridges properly beautified when they are opened for public—INP

Related