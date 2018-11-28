CM directs timely completion of ongoing schemes under KDP

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the progress made so far on Karachi Development Package.

The chief minister was briefed about the ongoing development schemes in the city under the banner of Karachi development package.

Mr. Shah directed the provincial finance secretary to release funds for the development projects to ensure their timely completion.

Focusing on the development work on city’s stadium road, he directed the authorities concerned for the completion of ongoing development work by the end of next month (December).

” Work on Lee Market Flyover be started by next month and beautification plan for marine under pass at marine Chowrangi with cultural touch should be presented to him immediately”, the chief minister directed.

During the meeting the chief minister asked about status of project of carpeting of the road from Fawara chowk to Saddar.

”The work has not yet started due to hurdles by the police”, the authorities informed the provincial chief executive. “No one will create hindrance, start the work by Friday”, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered.

Back in month of August, Syed Murad Ali Shah had presided over a meeting to review progress of on-going development schemes launched under the banner of Karachi Development Package.

The meeting had decided to hand over one snorkel and three fire tenders to Karachi administration and seven other fire tenders to the administration of divisional headquarters of the province. CM Sindh had said that at the end of his previous tenure four important schemes such as Tipu Sultan Road, Tipu Sultan flyover, Sunset Boulevard-Gizri flyover and Cantt Station roads were in progress. The chief minister was informed that the schemes had been completed with minor touch up were left.

Karachi Package Project Director Niaz Soomro had briefed CM Sindh on the slow pace of work on the construction of about-turn at Natha Khan bridge costing Rs70 million.

