CM directs to take immediate steps to deal with smog

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed the concerned departments and other agencies to take necessary measures to effectively deal with the situation arising due to the smog. He has issued these directions from London and said the people should be given necessary awareness about the smog-related diseases and how can they remain safe from it.

He has directed that the recommendations of the experts be implemented in letter and spirit for avoiding the effects of smog and special arrangements be made so that the vulnerable segments including children and the elderly people could remain safe from it.

The action plan devised to deal with the smog be implemented fully and line departments should work in an organized manner.

He said that all the necessary steps be adopted to avoid traffic accidents due to smog along with the eradication of environmental changes which are causing the smog. He also said that necessary steps should be continued in consultation with the environmental experts because it is very important to overcome the rising environmental degradation.

He said the Punjab government has devised a strategy to overcome the effects of smog and Environment Department, as well as the relevant agencies, has been made fully activated while the Environment Department has been given the responsibility to monitor the implementation of this action plan.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan shall achieve its destination through collective efforts and vision.

While talking to different delegations in London, Shahbaz said that when we all will work hard collectively then everybody will treat us respectfully. “Pakistan consists of four federating units along with areas comprising of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and is rich in natural resources and when all the federating units will progress collectively then the state of Pakistan will also be developed.”

He said that mega scandals of corruptions were unearthed in the past while no corruption of the incumbent government has been reported.