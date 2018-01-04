CM directs steps to check outbreak of influenza

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A high-level meeting was held with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair to review the situation arising due to the outbreak of seasonal influenza in Multan and adoption of different steps to overcome the disease.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that emergent steps should be adopted to save the citizens from this disease and work should be done on war-footing. He added that line departments should perform their duties proactively and awareness campaign be initiated about safety from the seasonal influenza and adoption of precautionary measures.

He directed to constitute a committee for timely eradication and safety from this disease in future and added that this committee will constitute its medium and long-term strategy.

Provincial Ministers Kh. Salman Rafique, Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bhart, Chief Secretary, medical experts and concerned officials participated the meeting while Provincial Minister Kh. Imran Nazir, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Multan along with other officials, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur along with concerned officials and DG Health Services attended the meeting through video link.